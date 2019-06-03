June 2019 Top Picks

saturday 1 | 4–8 pm

ABQ Street Meet. This is the largest creative meet up in Albuquerque. All creative individuals are welcome including photographers, videographers, models, cosplayers, SFX artists, rave performers, and car owners. The goal is to gather the community into this shared mindset of creativity. Info: North Domingo Baca Park, 7521 Carmel Ave. NE, abqstreetmeet.wixsite.com.

sunday 2 | 9 am–4 pm

10th Annual Corrales Garden Tour. This tour offers a retrospective, presenting gardens from the first two years—how have they matured? This is a self-guided tour of private gardens located in the historic village. Info: Village of Corrales, corrales-gardentour.com, 350-3955. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of tour, children under 12 free.

saturday 8 | 10 am–2 pm

Bump to Baby Health Fair. This free maternity health fair for new and expecting moms features food, children’s activities, a maternity fashion show, free car-seat checks, and education. Early attendees will receive a free bike helmet for kids under 15, first come, first served. Info: Lovelace Women’s Hospital, 4701 Montgomery Blvd. NE. RSVP at 898-3030.

saturday 8 | 6–11 pm

Forget-Me-Not Alzheimer’s Association Gala. This will be an elegant evening of fine dining and entertainment, raising funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The dress is formal and all funds will support the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Info: The Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd Street NW. Tickets: 266-4473, $160, table of 10: $1500.

sunday 9 | 4–9 pm

Desert Fest. NM Desert Fest is a meet to showcase the talent, innovation and creativity that fellow New Mexican car enthusiasts have to offer the automotive industry. All proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico. Info: Sandia Resort and Casino, 30 Rainbow Road, nmdesertfest.com. Free admission for spectators.

friday 14–sunday 30 | fridays and saturdays 7:30 pm, sundays 2 pm

Lettice and Lovage. This is a comedic and satire play by Peter Shaffer about a flamboyant tour guide who loves to embellish the history behind an English country house and who butts heads with a fact-conscious official at the house. Info: VSA N 4th Arts Center, 4904 4th Street NW, westendproductions.org, 404-8462. Tickets: $20-$25.

saturday 15 | 10 am–10 pm

Albuquerque Folk Festival. The Festival offers over 100 events at locations at Bosque School, featuring music, stage performances, workshops, storytelling, jamming with local bands, and evening dances. Info: Bosque School, 4500 Bosque School Road NW. Tickets at abqfolkfest.org: advance $15; adults $20; seniors, military, students $15; kids 12 to 17 $5. Free parking.

friday 21 and saturday 22 | 8 am–5 pm

End of Trail. The 38th Anniversary Wild West Festival and World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting offers great entertainment, great food, exhibitors and vendors, live music, and fun for the whole family. Info: Founders Ranch, Barton Road, Edgewood, sassnet.com, 843-1320. Admission: $5, kids 8 and under: free. Free parking and shuttle service.

saturday 22 | 11 am–5 pm

New Mexico Science Fiesta. The Science Fiesta provides a fun and educational day out for all ages at this huge celebration of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Over seventy organizations offer exciting hands-on activities. Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, nmsciencefiesta.org, 224-8300. Free entry and parking.

saturday 22 | 7:30 pm

Movie Under the Wings. The Museum hosts a movie under the airplanes in the Museum’s outdoor exhibit area along with entertainment, local food trucks and access to the Museum before the movie begins. Info: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, 601 Eubank Blvd. SE, nuclearmuseum.org, 245-2137. Event is included with Museum admission, no member discounts.

Datebook Entry Requirements

Please send an email with date, time, and event description to datebook@abqthemag.com. Whenever possible, please include a high-resolution digital photo or image. Listing information deadline is the 13th two months prior to publication (for example, all May events must be submitted by March 13).

All events are subject to change. Please call the event organizer for final verification of events, times, dates, prices, and ticket availability.