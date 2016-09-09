If you’re like us, you may have lost some sleep this week after the holiday playing catch up. Did you know you’re carrying around what’s called sleep debt? According to an article in the Scientific American, the deficit that grows between how much sleep you should get and how much you actually get compounds into some scary consequences. Short term effects include foggy brain, worsened vision, impaired driving, and memory problems. Long term effects can include obesity, insulin resistance, and heart disease. All this sounds scary, but the only thing to do is just sleep it off. Going to bed an hour earlier each night until you’ve made up the debt will work best. We’re probably just going to ignore the advice and sleep in all weekend.

Spice is Nice

Spice up the weekend with the 12th annual historic Old Town Salsa Fiesta on September 10 from noon to 7 p.m. Competitors will be making their salsa at noon and sampling begins at 2:30 p.m. but hurry, as you only have until 5:00 p.m. to cast your vote for the best salsa. Tasting passes are free but limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. There will be free kids activities including face painting and a rock-climbing wall. Live salsa music from Mala Meña, Terra Plena, and Sabor Canela will play all day beginning at noon. Then, national headliner, Frankie Morales along with the Albuquerque All-Stars will end the night. There will be free parking and shuttle service from 18th street and Ballamah

Art Along the Valley

All weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., catch the Sixth Annual Alameda Studio Tour. Get a glimpse into local artists’ studios throughout the Alameda valley area, ranging from established to emerging fine artists and skilled craftspeople. Art will be available for purchase along the tour and range from pottery, glass, mixed media, prints, fiber arts, jewelry and more.

Art, Tech, Culture

As part of Umbrella Week, catch mini-festivals and events representing some of the city’s best art technology, and culture. The All Kinds Festival will be kicking off today and ending Saturday night complete with artists, musicians, and performers. Then Sunday, the 14th Annual OFFCenter’s Folk Art Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Robinson Park. Here you can catch handmade creations, musical acts, and local food trucks.