It’s time for the weekend, and sometimes the urge to do nothing and stay in is just too great. Your motivation is gone, and you just want rest. Although you may need some R&R, you may want to look at how you perceive your locus of control. Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and Albuquerquean tells Big Think, that this means either believing things that happen around us influence or lives, or that we have the ability to assert ourselves and control our lives. He urges you to take a chapter from the Marines if you need more motivation. The Marines’ training consists of repeated decision-making in brutal circumstances, even breaking the rules to come together against their platoon officer. “When people feel the need to take control, that’s when you learn to generate self-motivation,” says Duhigg. So break some rules (just don’t get too nuts) and get out there.

Yamas to the Weekend

It’s time yet again for Albuquerque’s Grecian Festival. Today and tomorrow until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. catch the best of Greek culture at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. From dancers in colorful costumes, traditional Greek bouzouki music, church tours, and vendors, you’ll be able to stock up on all the musts: baklava, feta, jewelry, fine gifts, and more. Admission is $5 and a free park and ride is available in the parking lot at the southwest corner of Lomas and University.

Art Enthusiasts Welcome

The first weekend of the Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival kicks off starting today through 5 p.m. Sunday at Sandia Resort and Casino. 200 artist and craftsman will be showing their wares and the festival will also feature ongoing outdoor entertainment, food booths, beer, wine, and more. Parking is free at this family-oriented event with tickets starting at $8. Kids 12 and under are free and you can also purchase a six-day admission pass for $12.

For Literary Lovers

See some of the best authors in our local literary scene at the 2016 Author Festival at Albuquerque Museum. On Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 21 authors will share their experiences and have books available for purchase and signing. Six authors will speak and take questions in the auditorium. Highlights include Anne Hillerman speaking at 11 a.m. on “Why Stories Matter,” and Joseph Badal at noon on “Where Do Your Stories Come From.”

