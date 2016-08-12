The kids are heading back to school, and while that may mean a breather for parents, it may mean more stress for kids. Joseph Abularrage, chairman of the pediatrics department at New York-Presbyterian Queens in New York City says, “A few late summer adjustments can help children have a safe and productive school year.”

In addition to the basics of a healthy breakfast and 60 minutes of exercise a day, Abularrage recommends children get a good night’s rest and that parents gradually adjust bed time to the desired time and that kids refrain from using smart phones or tablets before bed. “These devices emit a blue light that makes it hard to fall asleep,” he says.

Keeping them healthy and ready for school also entails keeping their back happy. He recommends using both backpack straps when carrying heavy loads to avoid back pain and poor posture. If the weight is taking it’s toll, consider lightening the load by leaving some books at school.

New Brews

As if you needed a reason to grab a beer after work, Quarter Celtic Brewpub is giving you one. As part of its collaboration with Chama River Brewing Co., Quarter Celtic will host a release party for its latest Belgium-beer collaboration all day Friday, Aug. 12. The new brew is a Belgian Strong Ale, with 11 percent ABV and 30 IBUs, plenty strong for a great happy hour, and the perfect beverage to wash down some Celtic nachos. You can get the strong ale on tap at either Quarter Celtic or Chama River Brewing Co.

Block Party Birthday Bash

Join coffee enthusiasts for Humble Coffee‘s Second Birthday Bash. Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m., sip on specialty Humble and Pop Fizz drinks, grab a pint from Tractor Brewing Co. in the beer garden, and listen to five live bands, including special guest, Red Light Cameras. There will be artisan vendors, food trucks, and games to keep everyone entertained. Be sure to bring your own T-shirt to be screen printed with the birthday bash image or purchase a shirt at the event.

Toast to ABQ Flavors

Also this Saturday, don’t miss the Taste & Toast of ABQ event at ABQ Uptown. From noon to 5 p.m., sample dishes from over 20 restaurants and beverages from 10 local wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Artichoke Café, Cocina Azul, Zacatecas, Tractor Brewing Co., Marble Brewing Co., La Cumbre Brewing Co., Gruet Winery, and Broken Trail Distillery will all be sampling during this outdoor foodie fest.

While you’re there, take advantage of discounts at ABQ Uptown retailers, enjoy a fashion show, and listen to five live bands performing throughout the festivities. A commemorative Toast of ABQ tasting glass is included with your ticket, which can be purchased here for a special price of two for $30. (Photo credit: Blue River Productions)

What are your plans this weekend?