Good news for folks who’ve always wanted to get their hands on Cuban cigars and rum. The Obama administration announced a new round of executive actions surrounding Cuba’s trade and travel today. As long as it’s for personal consumption, travelers are now able to purchase unlimited amounts of Cuban stogies and libations. But there’s a catch—you can’t order them online. So how can you get them? The best way would be to visit the famed island. With Southwest Airlines flights beginning November 13, that’ll probably be your best bet. (We’re thinking about spending Thanksgiving there ourselves).

Culture Fest

Join culture enthusiasts for the annual Fiesta of Cultures. Celebrating Native American, Hispanic, and Anglo traditions, there will be local artists, archaeology demonstrations, dancers from the Harvier family located on the Santa Clara Pueblo, conquistador re-enactors, pottery firing, llamas and rescued birds of prey, and food vendors. Admission is only $1 for adults and will be happening at the Coronado Historic Site (485 Kuaua Road) in Bernalillo this Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Pedestrian Friendly

ABQ CiQlovía is Albuquerque’s version of a ‘ciclovía,’ the practice of closing streets to cars and opening them to pedestrians for public art, dancing, shopping, and more. Walk or ride to play along Central Avenue from second to Eighth Street this Saturday from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Central Avenue will be closed off to traffic to let people roam the streets, so be aware of traffic restrictions during this time if you are driving downtown. This free event promotes walking and biking to local businesses in a community environment, so leave the car at home and go explore!

It’s a Bird, it’s a Plane, it’s… a Pumpkin?

See pumpkins be launched into the skies at this weekend’s Estancia Rotary Punkin Chunkin. This Saturday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Estancia Punkin Chunkin Launcher Field (at 891 NM-55) catch these custom-built machines to launch pumpkins into the air along with family friendly events. These include a parade, carnival rides, pie eating contest, door prizes, pumpkin carving contest, food, and more. At only $5 per person with children five and under, free, it’s a great way to get the family outside and enjoy the fall weather. You can find tickets here.

What are your plans this weekend?