Winter is coming and the chill in the air may induce hibernation mode in all of us. In addition to pumpkin spice and everything nice, one staple that wouldn’t make curling up with the blankets quite complete is hot chocolate. And in fact, a recent study says it may actually be good for you, but reach for the darker variety (rejoice!). The compounds in cocoa—flavanols—are higher in dark chocolate and may help with lowering triglycerides, which can increase cardiovascular health, and fight inflammation. Tests also suggested participants’ bodies had a higher level of good cholesterol and did a better job of controlling inflammation and blood sugar. So curl up, warm up, and enjoy that toasty cocoa (as long as it’s rich in cocoa).

Scary Good Time

Join other families and friends for the Second Annual Scare Fair at WOWZUH (409 Edmon Road NE) tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free entry event will feature food, crafts, corn pit, costume contest, pumpkin patch and painting, vendors, and games. Proceeds will benefit Second Chance Animal Rescue, a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue group that runs solely by volunteers. Sponsors include Boofy’s Best for Pets, ABQ Horse Breaking and Training LLC, and Two Bros Sweets.

Oktoberfest with Rides

Have a pint and a plunge down the log ride at Cliff’s Amusement Park’s Oktoberfest. Tomorrow from noon to 6 p.m., enjoy German food, beer, and entertainment inside the park. All day ride pass are available for $16 that includes unlimited rides, festival entertainment, and access to food and beer vendors. Or if you don’t want to skip on the rides entirely, general admission passes are $6 and only include includes festival entertainment and access to food and beer vendors. You can purchase tickets, here.

Spotlight on Rio Rancho’s Restaurants

See and taste the best that Rio Rancho has to offer at the Sixth Annual taste of Rio Rancho. Free samples from Rio Rancho Restaurants including, Joe’s Pasta House, Vanilla Bean, Hot Tamales, Namaste, O’Hare’s Grille & Pub, and Club Rio Rancho will be available at the Santa Ana Star Center event from 4–7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10 or $30 for a pack of four. Children 3 to 12 are $5 and children 2 and under are free. Pre-tasting tickets are available for $20 with tastings from 4–5:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

