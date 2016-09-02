The mercury in Albuquerque thermometers is (slowly but surely) dropping, which, according to a study in the Journal of Consumer Research, could change our behavior—specifically in the romance department. In the experiment, participants who received cold beverages overwhelmingly chose to watch a romantic movie (compared with people who drank hot beverages instead). Why do we mention this? Because Albuquerque will have highs in the mid-80s this Labor Day weekend—and while we can’t guarantee these fabulous festivals will be filled with romance, we can be pretty sure that going to them makes the most of our remaining hot summer days.

“Wine Down” with Jazz

Presented by Blue River Productions, the New Mexico Wine and Jazz Festival will take place inside the Villa Hispana at Expo New Mexico this weekend, Saturday (1–9 p.m.) and Sunday (noon–7 p.m.). New Mexico wineries will offer tastings with opportunities to meet the winemakers and purchase by the glass, bottle, or case to take home. Enjoy a full lineup of bands both days along with fine food and art. Tasting tickets for ages 21 and over are $25 with a discounted rate of $10 available for minors and designated drivers. Children 15 and under are free, parking is $5, and two-day passes are also available here.

Celebrating the State



The New Mexico True Fest, Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), is all about celebrating all things New Mexico. Presented by the New Mexico Tourism Department and Expo New Mexico, you can enjoy a specialty foods showcase, complete with tastings and vendors; a food truck rally that highlights local produce; arts and crafts from local artists; beer garden with local craft brews; live music; and rides, games, and more at the Midway. And, guess what? It’s all free!

Bernalillo Bound

There’s another festival just up north: the Mountain West Brew & Wine Fest will take place at Loretto Park in Bernalillo (noon–6 p.m.). The event will feature craft beer, wine, and spirits, local food vendors, and a full lineup of entertainment. General admission includes a complimentary pint and/or wine glass and unlimited sampling for $20. V.I.P. admission includes entry to the V.I.P. tent for $40. The Rail Runner is offering extended train service for the festival, so you can be sure you’ll get a ride. (This is a 21 and over event only.)

What are you doing this Labor Day?