Germaphobes, rejoice. Researchers at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., found that bacteria can spread to the food you dropped on the floor in less than one second, according to a study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. “The five-second rule is a significant oversimplification of what actually happens when bacteria transfer from a surface to food,” says Donald Schaffner, the study’s lead researcher. “Bacteria can contaminate instantaneously.” The spread of bacteria is affected by the amount of moisture in the foods. “Bacteria move with moisture, and the wetter the food, the higher the risk of transfer. Also, longer food contact times usually result in the transfer of more bacteria from each surface to food,” he said. So be safe this weekend, and don’t risk eating anything you dropped, even for one second.

Pizza with a Cause

Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria is cooking up a new pie—with proceeds. Locals can pitch in to the international Amatriciana Against Earthquake effort with an order of the restaurant’s new pizza, the Amatriciana. The pizza is a take on the pasta dish, Pasta all’Amatriciana, from the heavily affected town of Amatrice. Italians are fundraising through eating this pasta, and Amore is extending that effort to pizza through the end of the month. The $12 pizza features tomato sauce, hatch red chile, garlic, pancetta, and pecorino Romano. A portion of these sales will go straight to the Italian Red Cross to help victims of the earthquake.

Spicy Sweet

Tonight, 6–9 p.m., catch an event with two staples New Mexican’s cant live without: chile and chocolate. At the Gutierrez-Hubble House, discover the history and art behind this made-in-heavent match. The free event will features chile and chocolate vendor booths, food trucks, entertainment and chef demos.

Chicken Dinner

Sponsored by Shamrock Foods and for Nob Hill’s 100 Anniversary, don’t miss the throw back event, the 35-cent chicken dinner. This was a fundraising event during the 30’s for the Monte Vista Christian Church’s first building. Now it will benefit St. Martin’s Hospitality center. You can get your fill September 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the Monte Vista Christian Church complete with live music, games, and he premier of the Nob Hill Oral History Project.

What are your plans for the weekend?