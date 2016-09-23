While we all know that Facebook is a time waster, a new study suggests that it could also do you some good. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found that people sending you personal messages through the site can up your happy factor. But, according to the study, simply scrolling through feeds doesn’t have the same effect…the messages must be personalized to do the trick. So this weekend, send some nice digital notes…you just never know how much they may mean to someone.

Pull That Plane

On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, don’t miss teams of 20 pulling a 10-ton Boeing 727 at the Albuquerque International Sunport. The team who pulls it 20 feet in the fastest time wins. This is all part of the Second Annual Pulling for Kids event, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico. This family friendly event is free and will have a car show, food, live music, kids’ zone, and prizes.

International Festival

Celebrate the diversity of our city with the Albuquerque International District Festival. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Mexico Veterans’ Memorial Park, join others for a variety of fun activities. Festivities include live music, an “Albuquerque Idol” contest, car show, food trucks, arts and crafts, and a kids’ zone complete with a petting zoo, water slide, carnival games, face painting, caricatures, balloon twisting, and obstacle course.

Happy Birthday!

Say happy fourth birthday to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm theme event is in honor of the property’s historic farming culture, now being transitioned into a restored natural habitat. This free family friendly birthday event will be complete with cake, hayrides, music, food trucks, and interactive activities.

What are your plans for the weekend?