Good news! It’s Friday, and you’re probably heaving a sigh of relief after a very long week. But did you know those sighs are actually helping keep you alive?

Mechanically speaking, sighs are simply normal breaths with added intakes of air before you exhale. A study published in the scientific journal, “Nature,” revealed that sighing helps keep your lungs inflated. “If you don’t sigh every five minutes or so, the alveoli will slowly collapse, causing lung failure,” according to the study’s co-author, Jack Feldman, a professor of neurobiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a member of the UCLA Brain Research Institute.

In other words: Sighs matter. And here’s how you can have a few in Albuquerque this weekend:

Summer Sendoff

Summer may be coming to a close, but you still have one more chance to party with the City of Albuquerque’s last Summerfest. This Saturday, from 5 to 10:30 p.m., the Westside Summerfest will be in full swing with food trucks, artisan markets, kids’ activities, a local microbrew garden featuring beer, wine, and spirits—and live bands (including national headliner Big Head Todd and the Monsters). This free event will be at Cottonwood Corners on Ellison Drive between Cottonwood Drive and Alameda Boulevard.

Cheesy Competition

One of the most highly anticipated competitions is back! The Second Annual Mac & Cheese Fest is Saturday, 2–6 p.m., at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum. Taste gourmet macaroni and cheese from more than 30 vendors at this 21-and-over event—and vote for your favorite to reign as the cheese champion. There will be beer and wine tastings and opportunities to purchase a full pour. A portion of the proceeds benefits The New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

Chile is in the Air

The National Hispanic Cultural Center is celebrating one of our favorite times of year—chile season, of course!—with the Bosque Chile Festival. This free event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features entertainment, kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and chef demonstrations presented by Bernalillo County, the Middle Rio Grande Conservation District, and the NHCC. Sample and judge a chile and salsa competition by purchasing a sampler wristband for $5.