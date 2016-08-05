The early bird may get the worm…but not the calories.

According to a study by researchers from The University of Pennsylvania, ordering lunch before your belly starts to grumble may help cut your calorie intake. Findings published in the “Journal of Marketing Research” show that participants who ordered their lunch immediately before eating select meals with higher calorie counts. When participants place their orders an hour or more before chowing down, the meal selections are lower in calories. “The implication is that restaurants and other food providers can generate health benefits for their customers by offering the opportunity to place advance orders,” said study author Eric VanEpps, a postdoctoral fellow in the Veterans Affairs Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion at the University of Pennsylvania. The strategy is said to promote healthier eating decisions and improving self control.

Plan your lunch and venture into these weekend activities.

Calling All Wizards

In honor of the release of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the City of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department is hosting a free Harry Potter Mania event today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library downtown. Participants will be sorted into Hogwarts houses, go on a Horcrux scavenger hunt, make their own wand, and participate in a trivia game to win a wicked prize. Photo props will also be set up, and families are encouraged to come in their best wizardly wardrobe. For more information contact the main library’s children’s room at 768-5136 or visit abqlibrary.org.

Celebrating Summer: Albuquerque Style

It’s almost that time of year when kids go back to school and the chilly fall swoops in. But before you say goodbye to summer say hello to live music, rock-wall climbing, a microbrew garden, and local food trucks at the 2016 Downtown Summerfest. On Aug. 6, join in the City of Albuquerque’s block party at Civic Plaza from 5 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. Sing along with performances by national headliner The Wailers and local artists, including Suavecito, Cactus Slim & The Goatheads, and The Big Spank. The event is free and open to the public. Paid parking can be found at Civic Plaza, the Albuquerque Convention Center, and other lots near the event. However, if you choose to ride your bike, Esperanza Bike Shop will be offering free bike valet on the north side of Civic Plaza. (Photo courtesy CABQ Cultural Services Department)

Cool by the Pool

Sunday afternoon heats up as Effex Nightclub presents round three of its Summer Pool Party Series at Sandia Resort & Casino. The 21-and-older event will feature two private bars and bass-bumping beats by DJs Christopher Dejesus and Devin Cast. Tickets are available online for $15. Capacity is limited, so arrive early, and organizers advise looking over the event guidelines on their Facebook page prior to arriving.

