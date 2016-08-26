It’s Friday and you may be heading straight to happy hour after work. You may want to consider swapping that mojito for a margarita after a recent study. “Science Daily” published a study by a Mexican scientist who identified that “fructants,” a substance from the blur agave plant, aid in the absorption of calcium into the bones. Labs tests showed mice that were given agave had a higher bone diameter than those who didn’t. This probably won’t come as a surprise, considering tequila’s other supposed health benefits. It has been used as a flu remedy since the ’30s, it helps activate your appetite and aids in digestion, and it lowers your chances of acquiring type 2 diabetes. So drink up, but only in responsibly in moderation.

Hop to It

Gear up for New Mexico’s largest beer festival. The 9th Annual Hopfest will be in full swing this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30. You’ll be able to sample brews from over 70 breweries, listen to seven live bands on three stages, peruse local vendors, and play games. The 21 and over event will be at Isleta Resort & Casino and tickets are available here.

Rockets, Robots, and Ray Guns

Join other sci-fi/fantasy fans at this year’s Boubonicon 48. New Mexico’s oldest science Fiction convention will kick off today at the Albuquerque Marriot and end Sunday. Don’t miss guests of honor including fantasy author, Rachel Caine, and sci-fi/fantasy author, David Gerrold, in addition to the toastmaster, horror/mystery author, Joe R. Lansdale. This year’s theme is rockets, robots, and ray guns, so go all-out for the costume contest. There will also be panel discussions, art show, talks, and readings. All weekend and one day passes will be available at the door.

The Best Combination

The first Albuquerque Wing and Beer Festival is also this weekend for you wing and beer fans out there. On Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Rail Yards, you can vote for your favorite wings from Slate Street Billiards, Wings Gone Wild LLC, Uptown Sports Bar, TRUBBQ4U, Andre’s Ribs, Mark “The Pit Master,” Kirk Seasonings, All Smoked Out BBQ, Pasion Latin Fusion, Oh Kay Cee’s BBQ, and Brothers Bop Bop BBQ. Brought to you by Uptown Sports Bar and Hungry No More, $5 from every ticket will benefit local nonprofts Joy Junction and New Mexico Fisher House. Tickets are $30 for people 21 and over and are available here.

What are your plans for the weekend?