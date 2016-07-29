Chew on this. According to a study by food engineering experts in Turkey, the chewing gum industry is worth $25 billion with 1.74 trillion sticks of chewing gum are produced annually and chewed at an annual rate of 290 billion hours (if each piece was chewed for 10 minutes every year).

It may just serve to some as a sugary fix, but the study found that chewing gum has the potential to function as more than just an enjoyable confection. The study suggests that the way the chewy treat is constructed to pack in all the minty and fruity flavors, it could potentially be constructed to function as an “enjoyable tailor-made product for various human needs” like taking vitamins and medicine.

Having three-course chewing gum like Violet Beauregarde in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” may be closer that we think, but they may need to do more research before perfecting the blueberry pie course.

Flashback Friday

Tonight, July 29, hop in your yellow submarine and travel back in time with the award-winning cast of “In My Life—A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles.” Enjoy what industry insiders are considering the most unique Beatles show in decades. The musical biography takes you through the experience of the Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, and features the live music of the notable tribute band Abbey Road performing hits from the band’s early years, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” through its psychedelic years with performances from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and everything in between. The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. at the KiMo Theatre, and tickets, range from $30 to $65.

Merry Christmas…In July

The Arthritis Foundation of New Mexico invites everyone to come out to Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday, July 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for its Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month fundraiser. The 5K race series is aimed at championing arthritis research across the country. Event organizers encourage runners, joggers, and walkers to spread smiles in ugly Christmas sweaters, jingle bell shoe ornaments, and a spirited attitude. The event will include glow sticks for runners, pictures with Santa, food trucks, live music, a beer and wine garden, and holiday cheer in July. Click here For more information, or visit the event’s Facebook Facebook page.

Calm or Caffeinated

Why not both? On Sunday, July 31 join Hot or Not Yoga studio on the Torinos’ at Home patio for a one-hour yoga flow by instructor Marisol. Explore the difference between a high lunge, side lunge, and low lunge to calm your body this Sunday morning. After class, indulge in a post-yoga brunch and enjoy lattes, iced coffee, and a yogurt bar. Lunges begins at 10 a.m. and lattes go until noon. The class is $20 and includes brunch, and organizers recommend lathering on sunscreen and providing your own yoga mat. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.